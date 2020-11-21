Toyota And Lexus Recall 1.5 Million Cars Due To Fuel Pump Problems

Photo : Toyota

Back in January, Toyota recalled about 700,000 cars due to fuel pump problems. Now, that recall has been expanded to 1.5 million units. Not ideal!

The defective part in question is a fuel pump provided by Denso, an automotive parts manufacturer. Toyota still hasn’t given a reason why the issue is happening, but it did note that the problem can cause the engine to stall. Obviously that’s not great when you’re cruising down the highway, but it’s also a pain in the ass if you find your car isn’t running—or is running poorly—when you’re heading to work.

So, if your Toyota or Lexus has suddenly started running rough—or if a warning light has popped up on your dashboard telling you something’s going on with the pump—it’s high time to get it checked out. If you’ve just bought one of the cars in question—which my family just did with a new Toyota RAV4—then you’re definitely going to want to make sure everything’s kosher.

The recall is expected to begin on December 23, so owners of the impacted vehicles will likely be notified before th en—but if you own one of the problematic vehicles, you can run your VIN number through the NHTSA website to see if your car is one of those impacted.

As of right now, Toyota hasn’t mentioned anything about reimbursement, but the oldest model year involved here is from 2017, so most cars should still be under warranty.

The impacted Toyota models are as follows:

2018-2019 4Runner

2019-2020 Avalon

2019 Corolla Hatchback

2017-2019 Highlander

2018-2020 C amry

2020 Corolla

2018-2019 Land Cruiser

2017-2020 Tacoma

2019-2020 RAV4

2019-2020 Sequoia

2017-2020 Sienna

2019-2020 Tundra

And now for Lexus:

2018-2020 ES350

2017 GS200t

2017-2019 GS350

2019 GS300

2018-2020 LC500h

2019-2020 LS500

2018-2019 GX460

2017 IS200t

2019 IS300

2019 IS350

2018-2020 LC500

2018 LS500

2019 LS500h

2018-2019 LX570

2017 RC200t

2019 RC300

2019 RC350

2017 and 2019-2020 RX350

2018-2020 RX350L

2019 UX200