Toyota And Lexus Recall 1.5 Million Cars Due To Fuel Pump Problems

Back in January, Toyota recalled about 700,000 cars due to fuel pump problems. Now, that recall has been expanded to 1.5 million units. Not ideal!
The defective part in question is a fuel pump provided by Denso, an automotive parts manufacturer. Toyota still hasn’t given a reason why the issue is happening, but it did note that the problem can cause the engine to stall. Obviously that’s not great when you’re cruising down the highway, but it’s also a pain in the ass if you find your car isn’t running—or is running poorly—when you’re heading to work.
So, if your Toyota or Lexus has suddenly started running rough—or if a warning light has popped up on your dashboard telling you something’s going on with the pump—it’s high time to get it checked out. If you’ve just bought one of the cars in question—which my family just did with a new Toyota RAV4—then you’re definitely going to want to make sure everything’s kosher.
The recall is expected to begin on December 23, so owners of the impacted vehicles will likely be notified before then—but if you own one of the problematic vehicles, you can run your VIN number through the NHTSA website to see if your car is one of those impacted.
As of right now, Toyota hasn’t mentioned anything about reimbursement, but the oldest model year involved here is from 2017, so most cars should still be under warranty.
The impacted Toyota models are as follows:
- 2018-2019 4Runner
- 2019-2020 Avalon
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2017-2019 Highlander
- 2018-2020 Camry
- 2020 Corolla
- 2018-2019 Land Cruiser
- 2017-2020 Tacoma
- 2019-2020 RAV4
- 2019-2020 Sequoia
- 2017-2020 Sienna
- 2019-2020 Tundra
And now for Lexus:
- 2018-2020 ES350
- 2017 GS200t
- 2017-2019 GS350
- 2019 GS300
- 2018-2020 LC500h
- 2019-2020 LS500
- 2018-2019 GX460
- 2017 IS200t
- 2019 IS300
- 2019 IS350
- 2018-2020 LC500
- 2018 LS500
- 2019 LS500h
- 2018-2019 LX570
- 2017 RC200t
- 2019 RC300
- 2019 RC350
- 2017 and 2019-2020 RX350
- 2018-2020 RX350L
- 2019 UX200
- 2018-2019 NX300
DISCUSSION