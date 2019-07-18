If you’re asking, wait, how the hell does Top Gun fit in anymore, that’s exactly what the movie asks as well.

Watch the trailer as Maverick tries to find a place for himself in the modern world, and, seriously, more plane action than even I thought anyone could get away with. I mean, like, damn.

Honestly, I am ready. The men. We have seen them before, with their hair (short) and pecs (dewy). But now we once more may get to see them struggle (?) with problems (??) while flying planes of great speed and agility. Jaws will be clenched. Volleyballs will be served.