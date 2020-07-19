Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Max Finkel
Gif: Youtube (Fair Use)

Today’s Hungarian Grand Prix wasn’t all that exciting, but the same can’t be said for 1995's race. It’s not every day that a Formula One driver meets the business end of a Tatra medical car, but that’s exactly what happened to Taki Inoue.

Does he get dragged back in front of it? What’s going on?