Three Dead Within 24 Hours Of The Targa Tasmania Rally

A memorial site for Peter Brock, the legendary racer who was killed in a different Targa Australia Championship event. Photo : Paul Kane ( Getty Images )

Three of the Australian Targa Tasmania rally’s competitors have died in the past 24 hours, series organizers confirm. One driver, Shane Navin, was killed yesterday while driver Leigh Mund y and co-driver Dennis Neagle were killed in a different crash today.

The Targa Tasmania takes its name from the Italian Targa Florio and is traditionally a five-day rally event that takes place on paved roads. It covers over 1,200 miles, and its website proclaims that it is “the longest and hardest tarmac rally in the world.” It is one race in the Australian Targa Championship, which includes other events in Adelaide and Victoria. Past competitors have included storied racers like Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, Denny Hulme, Dick Johnson, Peter Brock, and Walter Röhrl. And in the history of the event, only two other drivers have died while competing.

Shane Navin was pronounced dead on the scene of his accident at 10am local time on Friday morning after rolling his 1979 Mazda RX-7. His co-driver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured. Navin was 68 years old.

At 11:45am local time on Saturday morning, Munday’s 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS struck a tree. Both driver and co-driver were killed and declared dead at the scene. Mund y was 68 years old while Neagle was 59.

And effort was made to continue the rally after Navin’s death, but the event was downgraded to touring only after the next day’s accident.

A statement from Targa Australia CEO Mark Perry noted the following:

This has been a devastating few days for the Targa family.

Today our thoughts and deepest condolences go to Leigh and Dennis’ family and friends. Both loved Targa and we knew them so well, which makes their passing so difficult for everyone in our community. They will be sorely missed by us all.

Our thoughts are with the families of the competitors.