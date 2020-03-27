Those Crazy Russian Bastards Built Both The Loudest And Quietest Exhaust Setups Ever, Sorta

We’ve covered the delightfully Russian exploits of Garage 54 for quite a while, and I can’t think of a time when their particular brand of destructive notgiveafuckery isn’t appreciated. They’ve just put out two videos that dovetail quite nicely together, as experiments, as they’re two opposite extremes: making the quietest possible exhaust and then the loudest possible exhaust.



First came the attempt to make the quietest exhaust, which they attempted to do by welding on nine mufflers to a poor, very abused Fiat:

This video is amazing because of what a colossal fuck-up the whole experiment was. The end result really can’t be called a quiet car, because even if, sure, it’s pretty well-muffled by the final exhaust pipes, the whole clattery, rattly mess of exhaust systems, one per cylinder, snaking over the roof of the car and then getting collated into the massive perpendicular muffler at the rear of the roof, is loud in itself.

Also, they’ve managed to almost entirely block the view out the windshield, which some may find problematic if you’re the sort of person who relies on vision when you drive.

While this was fun to watch, the end result I don’t think we can really call a victory. Their next experiment, though, to make the loudest exhaust, I think we can consider an unmitigated triumph:

Oh boy, that’s good. They essentially made a gigantic fart-can exhaust (they call it a “fart cannon” in the video, which is even better) and it looks absolutely amazing, set into the bodywork like that.

The brutal abandon used to modify the car is really incredible here, as you can see when they cut the hole in the bodywork to fit the massive resonator:

They didn’t bother to remove anything, and just cut right through the taillight, license plate, and bumper, because, fuck it.

The end result is exactly what they wanted: loud as hell, along with the added bonuses of being incredibly smoky and foul-smelling, and occasionally shooting out flames.

It’s so stupid and wonderful. The half-ass construction of the exhaust-barrel flexes and vibrates like a drum, making every backfire so much louder.

They drive around, trying to get Subaru owners to install it on their cars. We’re so lucky to have the glorious fools around. I mean that.