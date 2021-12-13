The early-to-mid 2000s were a banner era for bedroom poster cars. You had the Lamborghini Murciélago, the Maserati Mc12, even the Bugatti Veyron greeting children every morning as they rubbed the sleep from their eyes. But those children have grown up, started to earn YouTube or TikTok money, and with that new money bought their own cars.

The Porsche Carrera GT, an icon of those halcyon early aughts, was never cheap. Recently, however, prices have skyrocketed for Porsche’s V10 masterpiece; one recent listing on Bring A Trailer went for over $1.3 million. Luckily for those prospective buyers out there, there’s now a cheaper way to get into a Carrera GT — you just have to put in a bit of elbow grease.

This Carrera GT, up for auction on Copart, seems like the perfect (read: only) way to get into one of these cars on the cheap. It’s damaged, sure, and it comes with a salvage title, but the engine is in the back — there’s no way it could’ve been hurt. Look at the wheels, and how they’re all aligned; surely this car just needs some minor cosmetic repairs to put it back in action.

Unfortunately, with salvage auctions, the devil can be in the details; and the details here don’t seem to quite add up. The driver’s side front fender lines up neatly with the hood and the doors, but the light inside that fender is drooping down. It certainly appears that something structural under that fender is damaged, but the relatively intact body panel is hiding it.

Things get even weirder in the interior. The car was clearly hit on the driver’s side, but only the passenger airbag has gone off? Either something’s wrong with the car’s airbag sensors, or that steering wheel has already been replaced.

The Carrera GT is as a “Run and Drive” vehicle on Copart, with a current bid of $390,000 — and that hasn’t met an as-yet-unknown reserve. While it’s totally believable that the Porsche runs, actually driving seems harder to swallow. So, for anyone hoping to get their hands on a discount Carrera GT, this may not be the route to take. Instead, keep your eyes peeled for local long-abandoned garages. One of these must turn up as a barn find at some point, right?