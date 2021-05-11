This Vintage GM Coach Bus Is A Retro RV With A Mini Hot Tub

Photo : Facebook Marketplace ( Other

Old buses make for an excellent blank slate for RV creations . This 1945 GM PD-3302 for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $40,000 is a rare vintage bus with a sweet floors and even a walk-in hot tub.

According to the Pacific Bus Museum, the GM PD-3302 is a rare coach bus. Built in 1945 by General Motors’ Pontiac Motor Division in Pontiac, Michigan, this bus is serial number 90 of only 100 built. These buses, called Parlor buses, had bodies utilizing steel and featured diesel engines mounted in the rear. These typically seated 33 to 37 people and this particular example served as a workhorse for Werner Bus Lines out of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

If you’re curious, the model name isn’t just a mishmash of letters and numbers. Curbside Classic notes that “P” indicates that the bus is a Parlor coach while “D” denotes a diesel engine and “33" is the seating capacity. The diesel engine in back of this one is a Detroit Diesel 4-71 4.7-liter inline four-cylinder two-stroke diesel engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

These engines were good for up to about 160 horsepower and it’s said to have a top speed of around 60 mph.

This PD-3302 for sale on Facebook Marketplace appears to be in decent shape. The seller says that it was restored in 2010 and had an interior renovation in 2020.

The bus wears some nice patina on the outside but the renovation makes interesting use of the interior space.

Check out the floors and ceiling in this thing! The seller notes that these are made of resin, and I absolutely love the designs on them.

The floorplan is open, but it has everything you’d need for a cross-country road trip. Towards the front of the bus is a dining area and a full kitchen complete with custom cabinets, a stovetop, stainless steel sink and even a wine cooler.

Directly aft of the kitchen and dining room is the bathroom, which has one of those neat walk-in bathtubs with jets and a toilet kind of just sitting behind the dining seats. Efficient!



Rounding out the rear is a large bed and a 12,000 BTU air-conditioner. The bus also has water and black (sewage) tanks underneath necessary for that fancy plumbing and off-grid power is provided by a 7.5kW generator.

The seller says that the bus is stored indoors and for the price of $40,000, the buyer also gets a photo album of the bus’ restoration, notes and manuals. It’s located in South Palm Beach, Florida, and is ready to turn heads at the next campground. With only 100 of these ever made, chances are you won’t find another!