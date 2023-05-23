Advertisement
The rider on horseback pursued Lester up the middle of the Interstate as traffic whizzed past in the left lane, all while being shadowed by a police cruiser. The wrangler lassoed the steer, but the ordeal was over yet. Lester still fought to escape, scrambling to the median and hopping over the barrier to the opposite lane. Though, Lester was quickly brought down. The police stated on Twitter, “the bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

Surely, there had to be a more efficient way to stop Lester than lassoing him after a lengthy pursuit by a team of wranglers. Couldn’t the steer just been shot with a tranquilizer, and the story could have ended quickly before it spilled out onto an active highway?