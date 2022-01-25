I think at this moment, one of the more interesting things happening in the automotive world, culturally, has to do with the Tesla/Elon Musk fanbase. This goes beyond brand loyalty and even beyond the level of single-marque fanaticism that we’ve seen many times before. It’s weirder — a nd, often, sadder. I can’t think of any carmaker CEO that would cause anyone to be dreamed about in the way mentioned in this tweet I want to tell you about and, even if someone is dreaming about, say, picking up Mary Barra’s dry cleaning or walking Akio Toyoda’s dogs, I can’t imagine why anyone would want to announce it, on a global forum.

This will all make more sense when you see the actual tweet. It’ s been since deleted, and I’ve obscured the tweeter, because they’re not really a public figure, and I don’t want to subject them to any scorn. But I can’t really ignore this, as much as I’d want to:

So, as you can see, our tweeter had a dream, a “realistic” dream where they “had to personally drive” Elon Musk to the airport. The “had to” part is a little weird, as is tagging Elon Musk himself, and then, just to be sure this important dream wasn’t lost in the churning seas of Twitter, it appears the tweet was promoted. T his dreamer spent somewhere between 50 cents and two bucks to be sure we all knew that he had a dream about having to drive a billionaire to the airport.

Then, they thank Elon and let the Tesla CEO know that it was a pleasure to dream-meet them as they dream-drove them to the dreamport, where presumably Dream Elon got on his private dreamliner and took off for, oh, I guess Mars.

The dream also mentions that the “absurd sense of humor” was a constant, which maybe meant that Elon kept encouraging the dream-driver to speed up to 69 mph, whereupon they’d cackle with glee and exchange high-fives.

Because, you see 69 is a number that refers, visually, to a sexual act of mutual oral stimulation, positioning each partner’s bodies inverted towards one another so that each set of genitals is aligned with each set of mouths, ready to provide the physical stimuli desired.

Perhaps now you’ll understand more fully some of the delicate nuances of Muskian absurdism.

There’s just something so very sad and desperate and painful about this tweet — and alarmingly, it’s not that different from a lot of the responses seen whenever Musk tweets. Or when anyone tweets anything about Musk.

I suppose Henry Ford was pretty lionized in his time (a power he didn’t really use for good), and Lee Iacocca was well-known in the ‘80s, but I don’t think any carmaker CEO has inspired such pathetic, misguided shit like this.

If you’re dreaming about working for the richest dude on Earth and then thanking him in waking life for the privilege of dreaming about working for him, and then paying you own money to promote the message where you thank him and remind him how witty you dreamed he is then maybe — just maybe — you should consider re-evaluating where you are in life at the moment.

Oh, man. This is depressing. I wonder if the dream version of FSD was working better, and if the dreamer used it?