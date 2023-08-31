This Traffic Stop Was Total Bull

It’s a story that could only happen in Nebraska: A watusi bull riding shotgun in an ’90s Ford sedan yesterday morning caught the attention of Norfolk police. Police corralled the driver and asked, holy cow, what the heck were you thinking?

Police pulled over Lee Meyer of Neligh, Nebraska when they herd an African watusi bull named Howdy Doody was riding shotgun in a sedan down eastbound 275, according to News Channel Nebraska:

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” said Police Captain Chad Reiman. “They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.”

And the vehicle was big enough… Well, technically.

“As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation,” Reiman said.﻿



The Ford proudly displays a sign for “Best Car Entry” for Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade, which happened back in July, so we’ve got to assume this heavily modified Ford is just Meyer’s daily driver. Perhaps he and Howdy Doody hit the hay early the previous night and were out for a early morning cruise.

While Meyer didn’t get an tickets, he did receive several warnings from police and was asked to hoof it out of the city in udder disgrace, taking his pile of bull with him.