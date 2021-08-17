The van appearing on your screen right now may look like a run-of-the-mill Toyota Previa, but it’s more than that. This 1992 Toyota Estima X Luxury for sale on Facebook Marketplace is a JDM import that checks so many enthusiast boxes that it’s easily one of the coolest vans money can buy right now.



Advertisement

The Toyota Estima — known as the Previa in America looks something like a jelly bean with an interior from the helm of a Star Trek runabout . But the Estima is perhaps known best for its mid- engine layout.

The van is a development of Toyota’s 80s-tastic wedge-shaped minivans, the LiteAce, TownAce, and HighAce. The layout offers some incredible packaging advantages as the van’s mechanical components are under the floor or under its short, stubby hood. Toyota should have done more with this platform, but we only go t this really cool van.

The American market Previa came with a 2.4-liter inline-four or an optional supercharged inline-four. The most beloved Previas in America pair that supercharged four with Toyota’s All-Trac all-wheel-drive. This 1992 Estima X Luxury, listed on the Obscure Cars for Sale Facebook group, doesn’t have AWD or a supercharged engine. Instead, you get some forbidden fruit in the form of a turbodiesel inline-four.

Advertisement

This engine is good for 100 horsepower and 159 lb-ft torque. It’s fitted to a five-speed manual and drives the rear wheels. The seller says that this combination is fun and they get more than 30 mpg with it.

Slide open the door and you’re greeted with an airy cabin.

Advertisement

Here, you get a full view of the benefits of packaging the mechanicals down low — a lmost the van’s whole length is dedicated to interior space.

You get a sweet double sunroof and rear seats that recline and fold into a bed.

Advertisement

T he seller says there’s ice-cold air-conditioning, too. There are also a couple of cool luxuries in the form of a soft close hatch and parking sensors. Sure, tons of cars have that today, but remember, this van is a 1992!



Up front, the driver has what appears to be a third-generation HKS Turbo Timer.

Advertisement

This little device works by running the engine a little longer after you shut the vehicle down. It’s there to allow the turbo to cool down properly. You also get KYB Super Special struts and a short-throw shift kit.



This van may not be the best pick if you’re looking for a super flashy JDM import that looks like nothing else that was ever sold here.



Advertisement

But if you’re looking for something that blends in while still being awesome, this van might be the ticket. It’s $12,500 or best offer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Facebook Marketplace.

