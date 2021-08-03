Forget the Sonmio; a t 728 feet, it’s large, sure, b ut it’ll be dwarfed by another superyacht coming soon . As the Robb Report Robb reported, a company called Ocean Residences Development is working to bring its superyacht to the seas in the next few years.



Advertisement

The ship called the Njord (after the Norse god of the wind and sea) is being designed and constructed in partnership with major German shipyard Meyer Werft. And Meyer Werft knows how to build a ship. The company has been building big boats since 1795.



When completed, it’ll measure in at a whopping 948 feet and will essentially be an ultra-luxurious exclusive cruise ship that you live on . Of course, it won’t be cheap to live on this boat, and we don’t envy those who have to maintain something like this.

The vessel will be fitted with 117 exclusive residences with between two and six bedrooms each. The pick of the bunch, however, is the 16 duplexes and triplexes that come complete with their own private elevators. Each abode starts at $8 million depending on the size and the cost of ownership maintenance is 5 percent of the purchase price.

None that includes all the other crazy luxurious amenities like outdoor terraces, both a nightclub and Jazz lounge and an observatory. And just so you can’t get too mad that the rich will have yet another means of travel and living, the ship will sail and operate sustainably as it treks across the world.



Njord will embark on journeys all across the globe, from Antarctica to the Mediterranean. Better still, it will do so sustainably. The vessel will be built to the “strictest” environmental regulations to minimize its carbon footprint. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel engines, batteries for hybrid operation, heat recovery systems, and advanced power management systems. Furthermore, Njord will feature a professional oceanographic laboratory that will help the scientific and research community tackle climate change and other pressing issues.

Advertisement

I can get behind sustainable luxury.