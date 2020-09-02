ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Buying

This Study Reveals Used Cars With Largest Price Fluctuations

tommcparland
Tom McParland
Filed to:iSeecars.com
iSeecars.comUsed CarsCar Buying
Save
Illustration for article titled This Study Reveals Used Cars With Largest Price Fluctuations
Photo: Alanis King

Even though the used car market is showing signs of cooling off, pre-owned cars are still in high demand. According to a recent study by iSeeCars.com certain vehicles are seeing some pretty dramatic price increases over the past month, while others have seen some fairly modest decreases.

Advertisement

According to iSeeCars’ data, the used car market saw an overall price increase of about 4.1 percent (around $941) from July to August. While a $941 isn’t a lot of money when it comes to spending tens of thousands of dollars on a vehicle, some cars have experienced price jumps that are fairly substantial.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Study Reveals Used Cars With Largest Price Fluctuations
Screenshot: iSeeCArs.com

Dodge Challengers saw a nine percent increase in the past month, with average price increases of around $2,600. This is interesting on a few levels. First of which Dodge makes a whole lot of these cars, so it’s not like they are difficult to come by. Though, of course, special editions like Demons have seen a jump in the pre-owned market so perhaps that is driving up the overall average.

G/O Media may get a commission
JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar

Secondly, of the three muscle cars, the Challenger is the “oldest” in terms of getting significant platform or motor updates. Buyers in the market for some Mopar muscle might want to wait until the colder months when rear-wheel-drive cars historically aren’t in demand if they want to score a better deal.

At the number-two spot is the Range Rover Sport with an 8.9 percent increase which translates to a price jump of $4,226. What I find curious about Range Rover is that a previous study iSeeCars study also pegged the Range Rover Sport as the fourth slowest selling car in the country. Units will sit on the lot for an average of 125 days, which is a long time for those of you who aren’t in the car-slinging biz. Perhaps there is a correlation between Land Rover dealers being overly ambitious with pricing.

Advertisement

Of course, most buyers want to know which cars are seeing price decreases in this challenging market, but it seems unless you are shopping for a Porsche 911 you won’t find significant savings by targeting the cars below.

Illustration for article titled This Study Reveals Used Cars With Largest Price Fluctuations
Screenshot: iSeeCars.com
Advertisement

Even with an average decrease of around $1,400, that is still only a drop of 1.1 percent for Porsche’s iconic sports car. That drop is likely only to apply to the more recent generation cars and anyone shopping for older models will find a market that is holding firm and sometimes increasing in price.

To see the full study check out iSeeCars.com.

Tom McParland

Tom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. (Facebook.com/AutomatchConsulting)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Minnesota Cops Can Seize Your Car, Sell It And Keep The Profits, Even If You Didn't Do Anything Wrong

Here's Everything I Still Have To Fix On My $600 Diesel Chrysler Minivan Before Attempting Germany's Absurdly Strict Inspection

The Unlikely Struggle Of The Family Whose Neighbor Is Area 51

A Spotter's Guide To The U-2 'Dragon Lady' And Its Many Configurations

DISCUSSION