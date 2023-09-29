This Shorty Ram TRX Is An Adorable Little Beast

Ram recently announced that the TRX will go out of production at the end of the year, which really isn’t surprising. In a way, it’s cool that it was ever sold in the first place, but even the name made it clear that the TRX was a dinosaur. It was a truck for a different time. A time when you didn’t have to worry about air quality or climate change or any of the pedestrians you ran over. It’s also a massive truck and arguably too big. But what if the TRX was actually small?

You may not be able to get this truck from your local Ram dealer, but The Drive found an automotive influencer who goes by the name Chuy RMZ who claims to have built a single-cab, short-bed TRX. And honestly, it’s beautiful. It’s perfect. Crew cabs are for driving your kids to Costco, and no one is going to pretend that anyone who owns a TRX uses it for work. It’s so much better as a single-cab even if it messes with your eyes for a second when you first see it.

The truck still has its original supercharged V8 engine, but Chuy removed the front driveshaft to make his adorable little TRX rear-wheel drive. Do you want burnouts? This thing can do burnouts all day. Or at least until you wear out one of the tires. Plus, with its smaller size, it presumably weighs less than a regular TRX, which weighs in at nearly 6,500 lbs. At a time when you can get a GMC Hummer EV that weighs more than 9,000 lbs, that may not sound like a lot, but for comparison, a Mazda Miata weighs less than 2,500 lbs. We’re not exaggerating when we say the TRX is massive.

There are a ton of photos and videos over on Chuy’s Instagram page, so definitely head over there to check out more from this build. We can’t fully guarantee the quality of his work, but from what we can tell, this thing looks clean.