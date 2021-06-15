This RV Is Smaller Than A Pickup Truck And Still Has Everything You Need For A Getaway

Photo : Wingamm

Small RVs tend to come with a bunch of compromises. In exchange for a smaller size you often lose amenities like a toilet or shower. The Oasi 540 manages to pack everything you need for a getaway on the highway into a 17-foot, 6-inch space. And the best part? It’s actually coming to America.

The American RV industry has experienced an incredible boom through the pandemic. Cruises shut down and resorts closed their doors in the early parts of the pandemic but p eople still wanted to go places and many discovered the fun of an RV road trip. RV sales are now reaching all time highs, reports 23 WIFR, and more manufacturers want a piece of the pie. Wingamm, an Italian RV manufacturer, is one of the latest to bring something to the U.S. market with the Oasi 540. It’s an RV that comes in shorter than some trucks and SUVs, yet has everything you need for a good road trip.

Wingamm opened its doors in 1977. The founders, the Turri brothers, turned their experience in building furniture into building RVs. They started off small, by taking vans supplied by customers, chopping off their roofs and fitting a fiberglass camper shell in their place.

Photo : Wingamm

Later, the company would start building monocoque camper shells off of the back of vans.

The Oasi 540 is based on a Ram ProMaster and is designed to drive and park like a car.

Its 17-foot, 6-inch footprint puts it in at shorter than many pickup trucks on sale. It’s even shorter a Ford F-150 with a regular cab and long bed. This is roughly the length of that Delica that I wrote about last week. It’s roughly the same size as a Winnebago Solis Pocket but has more room and more features.

That makes this RV small enough to comfortably fit in a driveway. But campers this small often lose out on features. Wingamm did some clever engineering to give the Oasi 540 what looks to be a pretty open floorplan in such a small space.

Photo : Wingamm

Part of it comes down to the RV’s trick bed. Normally, RVs have standalone beds or seating surfaces that convert into beds. But those take up precious space that you don’t have here. This? The bed comes down from the ceiling.

Photo : Wingamm

The bed also features memory foam and can hold up up to 770 pounds. The RV sleeps four total and it looks pretty cozy in there. Adding to that cozy feel is Wingamm’s heating system, which heats up the interior using a heated floor and a traditional RV heating system.

The RV has a full kitchen and a wet bath complete with toilet and sink as part of a shower unit, too.

Photo : Wingamm

Photo : Wingamm

Normally, this is where I’d say the catch is in the price. Wingamm has not released a price for the Oasi 540, but says it expects to release them in the U.S. in the fall. It also expects to release larger versions of the Oasi after. The Oasi 540 seems to beat the competition on paper, hopefully it also comes with a price that’s also a knock out of the park.

Hat tip to GrymNick of Opposite-Lock!