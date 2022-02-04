It’s just another unfortunate sign of the times. This little 1995 Porsche 993 911 Carrera Cab has changed hands three times. In that time, it s selling price has ballooned from $46,000 in February 2021, to $165,000 in January 2022.

The car was also sold once in between these two sales on Bring a Trailer for $66,000, back in May of 2021. That sale isn’t truly insane, though it is a nice profit for the owner who purchased it just three months prior. Bring a Trailer usually commands a premium and this is a clean, pretty little car.

But, what could possibly make the price then jump nearly $100,000 in less than a year at Barrett-Jackson? Is the market that c uckoo b ananas? Well, unfortunately for you and me, it is.

Obviously, the car has a lot going for it. It has a clean CarFax and a tidy interior, plus an unusual paint choice – adventure green metallic. You can even grip grain on the steering wheel – which is exceedingly rare for a 911. But 165 grand? I don’t know . I just don’t know. The car isn’t a special edition or a Turbo. It’s just a base C2S. It doesn’t even have super low mileage, with over 63,000 miles on the clock.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact this car is going to have on the rest of the 993 and 911 market as a whole. It’s hard to imagine this car is going to be the new standard bearer for convertible 993s – a car that has never been worth this much.



This car was sold at Barrett-Jackson’s latest Scottsdale auction – an auction that saw dozens of eye- watering results. In fact, it was the most lucrative auction in the company’s history. Between 1,857 vehicles and 1,153 pieces of automotive memorabilia sold for more than $203.2 million exchanged between hands.

So, is this the top pressure point on a used car bubble that’s about to pop, or is this just another example of car values getting further and further away from enthusiasts like you and me?