This Plane Turned A Into Car Is The Weirdest Way Take The Kids To School

Aviation and car nuts sometimes like to combine their passions into one. The results of which are awesome planes for the open road and every once in a while one shows up for sale. The Planecar is a 1999 Chevy Tracker 4x4 grafted to the fuselage of a 2003 Cirrus SR22 and it has some weird history behind it.



History is full of people converting one type of vehicle into a completely different type of vehicle. One of my favorite examples is taking a general aviation aircraft and making a car out of it. A famous example is 24 Hours of LeMons racer, Speedycop, and his Spirit of Lemons. That one is a 1987 Toyota Van wearing the fuselage of a 1956 Cessna 310. But others exist, like the Planecar for sale on Craigslist out of Matthews, North Carolina, for $29,500.

The ad notes that it’s a 1999 Chevy Tracker but doesn’t give any history on its creation. It does make the humorous mention that you don’t need a pilot license to drive it:



HERE’S YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A ONE OF A KIND CHEVY CIRRUS AIRPLANE CAR, WAR 2 THEMED! 4WD, STREET LEGAL AND RUNS GREAT! COLD A/C AND CLEAN TITLE! NO PILOTS LICENSE REQUIRED! MAKE YOUR NEIGBORS JEALOUS, AS THEY ALL WANT TO BE PART OF THE MILE HIGH CLUB! GREAT FOR MARKETING AND PROVED CHICK MAGNET. WE’LL SHOW YOU THE WAY TO FLY TODAY. WE CAN SHIP WORLDWIDE

I contacted the seller and they told me that the vehicle was purchased in Florida then repainted by Lawyer Garage in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They just didn’t know who built it. I had to know more. How does something like this come to be?

A 2020 eBay auction for a 1999 Chevy Tracker with the fuselage of a Cirrus SR22 in Florida gives a huge clue. This vehicle looked exactly the same as the one for sale here on Craigslist, only sporting a different paint scheme.

This wacky Chevy-Cirrus machine is almost certainly the brainchild of Mark Ray, the owner of a paper shredding business in Alpharetta, Georgia, a blog from eBay Motors reports.



In 2015, Ray would start dreaming up wild vehicles, starting with the Boatcar. The Boatcar meshed a 1994 GMC Jimmy together with a 1997 Sea Ray Bow Rider.

Ray says that he’s not the type to physically build things. Instead, he dreams up the idea and has local professionals make it a reality. He only puts on finishing touches like paint.

He was only content with sailing the Boatcar on the road for a year before he got his next idea: Turn a plane into a car.

Like the Boatcar, the Planecar’s creation was farmed out to local professionals and they did a pretty good job. They attached the body of the 2003 Cirrus SR22 in a way that it was able to retain its windshield while also accommodating the interior pieces from the Tracker.

The Tracker has a 1.6-liter inline-four making 97 horsepower mated to a four-speed automatic with four-wheel-drive. It’s not fast, but it’ll turn practically every head.

Ray reportedly paid $10,000 for the build and had it repainted in 2018 to the blue and silver scheme as seen in the 2018 and 2020 eBay auctions. He said that he would maybe sell his toys for the right price, and he would eventually try auction them off on eBay in 2018. As Autoevolution notes, it did not sell in that auction and Ray would auction it a couple of more times in 2020, including the one above.

Ray used it like a family car, even taking his kids to school in it. The thought of driving a plane turned into a car as a daily is hilarious. Grocery runs would always be an event and going to flight lessons would be a laugh.



The price for this one-off Chevy Tracker with a Cirrus SR22 body is $29,500. That’s a lot of cash to pay for something that at its core is still a Chevy Tracker, but this will certainly grab a whole ton of attention.