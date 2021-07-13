This Must Be The Rowdiest Chief To Ever Exist

Photo : Justin George / IMC

Leave it to Roland Sands to build what might be the coolest motorcycle to ever wear the Chief name. Of course the guy who invented the Super Hooligans series for big-bore twin bikes is going to come up with a fun and interesting way to make the series all the more interesting. While the team has put together a number of FTR1200 racers to run on dirt in that class, this year the series is running a few paved road courses. Why not flip the class on its head and throw a massive aircooled twin in the mix?

The new 2022 Chief is an improbably good mid-sized cruiser, but I’d hardly ever consider it a sports machine. That’s what makes this subversion all the better. It’s taking a machine that was never meant for a task and pushing the square peg through the round hole. And it works better than even I could have expected.

Where the stock 111 cubic inch Thunderstroke engine produces around 79 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque, this one has been fitted with an aftermarket “Stage 2" performance kit, including new cams, a bigger intake, and new engine mapping, good for about 90 horsepower and 130 horsepower. Throw in the free-flowing equal-length custom race exhaust, and it’s probably even a bit more than that. Compare that to the heavier watercooled 120 hp/87 lb-ft found in the FTR1200s that Roland’s team runs in the same series, and there’s an interesting fight on our hands.

This new Chief was built to the hilt a month or so ago in preparation for the inaugural Bagger Racing League round at Utah Motorsports Complex. While this didn’t run in the Premier Bagger class that got all of the headlines and column inches (LOL) the Big Twin class where this machine played, was even more competitive with 20 bikes on the grid. Pro-rider and occasional journalist Rennie Scaysbrook took the Chief out for its first race, and promptly won the whole shooting match ahead of a race prepped Harley FXLR Softail.

After its win last month in Utah, the bike was prepped for the Laguna Seca round, where it would be up against a different level of machinery. Instead of the Bagger Racing League’s Big Twin class, where basically only mid-sized bikes like this are allowed to compete, it would be racing in the Super Hooligan category during the MotoAmerica weekend. The bike was prepped for pro-racer Eric Bostrom, who managed to finish in tenth position, but was no match for the more roadcourse-ready KTMs, proper FTR1200s, Ducatis and Aprilias in the class. In fact, nobody was prepared for the speed of the KTMs, which saw Chris Fillmore and Andy DiBrino streak away from the field, some three seconds a lap faster than anyone.

Obviously a factory-stock Chief isn’t going to be running quick lap times anywhere, so what exactly did RSD do to this bike to get it up to race pace? Well, for one thing they replaced just about every part outside of the factory frame and engine. Eagle-eyed readers will notice that the front fork and brake and fender are factory FTR1200 fare, as are, well, a lot of things. The shop basically built an aircooled FTR, and I’m totally here for it.

I just get so riled up by these weirdo builds, and I hope that the proliferation of baggers and cruisers in road racing continues, because I definitely want to see more of it.

When I asked RSD what went into the build, this is the list they sent over. It’ s... extensive.

116 cubic inch displacement Indian Stage 2 Cam Shaft, Throttle Body & Injectors Indian Stage 1 Intake Dunlop KR448 Front Tire 120/70 R 17 Dunlop KR451 Rear Tire 200/60 R 17 Loydz Garage ECU Tune RSD 17” Race Wheels RSD Custom Equal Length Stainless Steel Exhaust System 2-into-1 with SC Projects Muffler RSD Custom High Clearance Billet Primary Cover RSD Handlebar Risers RSD Billet Gauge Mount RSD Custom Chromoly Handlebars RSD Custom Chain Idler RSD Custom Regulator/Rectifier Mount RSD Custom Adjustable Shift Linkage RSD Custom Front Brake Lever Guard RSD Custom Adjustable Sub-Frame RSD FTR1200 Front Brake Reservoir Cap RSD FTR1200 Rearstand Spools RSD Super Hooligan Front & Side Number Plates & Mounts FTR1200 Rear Reservoir with RSD Reservoir Cap FTR1200 Carbon Fiber Front Fender S & S Triple Clamps S & S Chief/Challenger Hubs S & S Chief/Challenger Triple Clamps and Rear Caliper Bracket with Brembo P34 Caliper S & S Chief/Challenger Chain Drive Countershaft Sprocket S & S Challenger Rearsets with RSD custom mounting brackets Saddleman Tail Section Saddleman Custom Seat Saddleman Custom Tank Pad Saddleman Carbon Fiber Belly Pan ASV Unbreakable Clutch Lever K & N Oil Filter Motul Twin 20W50 Oil Brembo P13 Rear Master Cylinder Brembo Serie Oro Rear Brake Rotor Brembo 17RCS Front Master Cylinder Brembo M4 Cast Monoblock Front Calipers Brembo T-Slot Front Rotors Rizoma Foot Pegs Spiegler Brake Lines Vortex Rear Sprocket RK Pro DR 530 Chain FTR 1200 Forks with GP Suspension Cartridge Kit Antigravity Lithium Battery Stomp Grip Tank Traction Pads 15” Fox Dyna Shocks Speedymoto Crash Sliders

Heal Moto Quickshifter ﻿



