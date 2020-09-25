This Missing Link 1990s Nissan Z Prototype Is Cooler Than It Has Any Right To Be

Photo : Nissan

The Nissan 350Z was meant to be a back to basics return for the Z, coming after the big, bad 300ZX of the 1990s. But there was a middle step that never made it to production, even simpler than the 350Z that came after it.

This is the Nissan Middle Sports concept, which I had not seen until YouTuber Sammit posted this tour of Nissan’s Yokohama HQ, 13 and a half minutes into the vid:

Sammit is an S-Chassis guy and recognized even before seeing the interior, hey, this is a Nissan S14.

Indeed, the Nissan Middle Sports was a contemporary Nissan 240SX, chopped up and rebodied to look more like an older Z car. Well, it looks like a 280ZX front merged with a 300ZX rear. The middle looks like what eventually went into production as the Nissan S15 Silvia, the one we didn’t get here in America.

Pics and info are a little spotty, as it seems like Nissan only put the thing on display this month. People already want to buy an S14 bodykit conversion for it. Also yes there is a Choro-Q style cartoon version of it.

There is one page on it in the Nissan Heritage museum lineup site, though it has no details and just sends to a dead link on another Nissan Heritage page.

There also seems to be some kind of official info booklet, though I can’t google translate it.

The engine was the same as you got in the 240SX, a 200-horsepower, naturally-aspirated four-cylinder. This is the KA24DE, which American JDM nerds have always loathed as a truck engine and deeply inferior to the turbo 2.0 SR20DET foreign markets enjoyed. I am an FJ20 dork myself but I get it. You can see the full specs in Sammit’s video. I’ll note it weighs about 2,800 pounds, so you could probably expect a 240SX-esque driving experience:

Screenshot : Sammit

Screenshot : Sammit

In any case, the market for sports cars was collapsing in the ’ 90s right along with the Japanese economy, so I’m not surprised it never went into production. But the economy may not have been the only thing keeping it from getting a green light, as How Stuff Works notes:



None of this was lost upon John Yukawa, Chief Product Specialist, Product Planning and Strategy at the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Japan. He recalled, “The 1990-1996 300ZX was priced too high for the brand.” So work began on exploring the possibility of a lower-cost, more-basic sports car. In 1997, a front mid-ship concept, dubbed MS for “Mid Sport,” was built. (In a front mid-ship design, the engine’s center of gravity is positioned behind the front wheel centerline.) The low-slung coupe was based on the platform of the Silvia (the former 240SX coupe in North America) and featured a highly tuned 2.4-liter dual-overhead-cam 4-cylinder pushed as far back as was feasible to achieve a near-perfect front/rear weight distribution. A prototype was brought to the U.S. for evaluation and driven at Nissan’s Arizona Test Center. The consensus? The MS was a fun-to-drive sports car that would be less expensive to build than the 300ZX. But was it a Z? The evaluators deemed the 4-cylinder MS to be unsuitable. Z cars had always been powered by 6-cylinder engines.﻿



Interestingly, Nissan’s own placard above says none other than Mr. K himself “felt a sense of unity with the car and DNA of Z, and liked it.” It’s possible that the four-vs-six cylinder debate is a bit of a distraction from the economic certainty of the time.

Either way, the car is an interesting sidenote in the Z car story, and I’m glad it’s in good shape now. Some pics of the thing in 2007 make it look more than a little dusty and forgotten. For being such a basic design, just a chopped-up 240SX, I really like it. I’m glad the Middle Sports now in the mix, and I still think there’s room for a nice four-cylinder Nissan sports car to make a return.