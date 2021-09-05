There’s something genuinely hilarious about outfitting a small car with a big horn, but one Reddit user has shown that it may actually be a good idea — one that could have saved his life.
User u/Muscles_Metal_Miata posted a video that you just need to see to believe. It’s only about 12 seconds, so it’s absolutely worth it:
The video shows the post’s author driving down the street and approaching an intersection. As he does, a driver on his right side makes a right-hand turn on a red light without even having stopped — which would have caused a collision, had it not been for the Miata’s train horn convincing that person to stick tight to the curb. The Miata driver had time to avoid the accident.
This is, once again, a reminder that right on red is legal in some states, but only after a full stop, where you’re sure that you’re not going to, you know, collide into any vehicles that actually have the right of way.
Or, at the very least, it might be a good idea to invest in swapping your regular horn with an obnoxious train horn, since it’s obvious that some folks out there still have no idea how driving down the road works.
I’ve seen this upgrade before and now, as then, the owner is clearly a fucking asshole. If that isn’t illegal where they live (it is where I live) it should be.
As to the dynamics of the almost- collision, I just don’t see the compensating-for-something horn playing a role in it. The other driver showed no sign of drifting into the far lane, and it was the mid-intersection lane change that saved the situation. Maybe the horn gave the other drive a need to change pants but that’s it.
I saw this video on Reddit last week posted under the same pretends and had the same conclusion. Makes me wonder how much effort is being put into “curating content” here as it’s clearly a flawed premise.