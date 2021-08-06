I’ll admit that I don’t actually know the origin of this little video clip, nor how old it actually is, or where it happened or the name of the man involved. Usually, all of these things would have some degree of importance, but not this time. No, this time is different. This time it’s not specifically the actual event that happened in this video — a Ram truck rolling down a hill, to be swallowed up by the welcoming forest — but rather the reaction of the owner, who endures this shitty event with such a sad, quiet dignity that I have to share it with somebody, and you’re closest.

The clip, which I noticed here on Instagram, shows what appears to be a security camera monitor displaying a parking lot surrounded by dense vegetation.

A man in a silver/gray Ram pickup truck parks and exits his truck. Unfortunately, he seems to have forgotten to set his parking brake and/or left his truck in neutral or perhaps drive if an automatic, and the truck, uninterested in the man’s wishes, succumbs to gravity. It begins to roll down off the paved parking lot, over a parking barrier, and then, slowly but determinedly, down, down into the forest, which engulfs the truck, leaving no evidence it ever existed.

You can watch it here, even though it doesn’t seem to want to let me embed it.

It’s the man’s reaction to this miserable chain of events that’s so interesting to me. I think you can break it down into four stages:



You can see how, initially, when there’s still a chance of stopping the truck, the driver makes a furtive, valiant effort, but once the Ram crests that parking barrier, it’s over, and the man can feel it.

He’s so certain of the outcome that he turns away, doesn’t even bother to watch the grim spectacle, and begins to walk away, already starting the process of adjusting his mind to this new, truck-less reality.

He finally does turn back, after the truck has been completely absorbed into the wild, and stands on the precipice, where he delivers a somber salute, a tribute to his faithful truck that had served him so well, and has now returned to the Earth.

Finally, he allows himself one minor moment of well-contained rage, as his arm swings down, and perhaps he even muttered “dang.”

I don’t know where our stoic, blue-shirted friend went next. Possibly he walked several miles to a nearby bar, where he ordered a shot of something to toast his departed truck, only realizing as he swallowed that his wallet was in the center console, and now belongs to the squirrels.

I hope he got his truck towed out. This poor bastard just seems way too comfortable with shit going completely wrong.