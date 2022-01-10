You know what I hate? Being cold and wet. In fact, I bet I share this dislike not with all people, but I bet nearly all mammals and possibly even reptiles, too. Nobody likes being cold and wet and miserable. It sucks, deeply and powerfully. I think this incident that happened this past Friday at a ski resort in Beech Mountain, NC might be one of the worst possible examples of wet and cold that I’ve ever seen.

I mean, just look at this:

Oh man, those poor bastards stuck in that lift! That’s freezing cold water shooting up at them! And it’s already cold out, because, duh, they’re skiing!

Here’s another video of two people absolutely nobody would want to change places with:

The people trapped in the chilly geyser weren’t the only ones to have their weekend very, very ruined. A few people were blown out of their lifts by the blasting water, and when the lifts were stopped so the burst pipe could be repaired, two skiers ended up stopped right over the broken hydrant, which brutally soaked them, nonstop.

Beech Mountain Ski Resort issued a statement about the incident:

“The hydrant was under a loaded chair, resulting in several patrons getting wet. Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely. Avery EMS transported two patrons to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We believe everyone is okay outside of the unfortunate situation, and operations are on a regular schedule.”

Man, “getting wet” does not even come close to describing what happened here. They’re trapped 20 feet off the ground in a chair, getting blasted, groin-first, with a massive torrent of ice-cold water. That’s a hell of a lot different than “getting wet.”

Fuck that. And maybe fuck you too, Beech Mountain Ski Resort.

Getting wet. Ple ase.

