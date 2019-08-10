Less than a month after the new 2020 C8 Corvette dropped, the inevitable first public crash involving one looks to have happened somewhere in California.

According to the Wrecked Musclecars account, the Corvette clipped an oncoming SUV at a corner. There’s some real damage to the front quarter of the car involved, but it looks like things are mostly intact.

Let’s hope the composite bodywork this car’s going to need doesn’t cost as much as the dealer sales and service package.

Updated: Saturday, August 10th 2019, 1:45 PM ET: Reader Erik drove by the crash site on CA Route 120 between Moccasin and Groveland. He sent us the videos below which give a better view of the other members of the GM development convoy involved as well as the damage to the car itself.

[h/t to Erik!]