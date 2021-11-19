Someone has built something so absurd, yet strangely alluring. This 1976 MG Midget for sale was turned into a discount three-wheeler by way of a Kawasaki Vulcan shoved in back. It’s all sorts of nonsensical, and I can’t help but appreciate it as a triumph of backyard engineering.

Three-wheelers get a bad rap. They sit right in the middle between a car and motorcycle with few advantages for either. Still, I find them a ball. The Morgan 3 Wheeler makes you feel like an old timey racing driver while the Can-Am Ryker releases your inner hooligan. Even the Polaris Slingshot is one hell of a head-turner. But a common complaint, especially from our own readers, is that these vehicles are too expensive for the little practicality they offer .

What if you could have that experience for basically pennies on the dollar? That’s what this Frankenstein monster of a ride offers.

The build is listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Elbridge, New York for $4,500. Eagle-eyed readers will see that the ad has been up for two years, but I messaged the seller and it is indeed still for sale.

The ad says that a 1976 MG Midget lost its trunk to fit the running gear of a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500.

It’s said to run and drive while being registered as the donor Vulcan. In many localities that means cheaper registration fees and no safety or emissions inspections.

The seller tells me that he really wanted to buy a Campagna T-Rex, but didn’t have the $40,000 or more (a current model costs $66,000) to get one.

Instead, he did as some of us do and just built his own for much cheaper.

Stock, a 1976 Midget made about 55 horses and 67 lb⋅ft torque from a 1493cc inline-four Standard SC engine from a Triumph Spitfire. These ran to 60 mph in a somewhat leisurely 12 seconds.

The donor Kawasaki Vulcan is powered by a 1470cc V-twin making 64 HP and 84.6 lb-ft torque. So it’s a similar displacement with a small power bump. It also has fuel injection, which is a welcome modern feature.

At least to my weird eyes, it’s a work of art of low budget craftsmanship borne by three-wheeled dreams. The motorcycle appears to just be bolted in and the MG’s wheel wells filled with saddlebags. The seller tells me that it’s fun and fast. I asked if any mods were done to the engine, but I have not heard back at the time of writing this .

At $4,500 it could be a fun toy to play around with and I’m somewhat surprised that someone hasn’t picked it up in two years. People have added forced induction to these engines, so it’s ripe for plenty of shenanigans. It’s certainly cheaper than any three-wheeler that you could buy new right now.

