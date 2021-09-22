We’ve all been there, right? You’re walking toward a store after having parked way out in the back of the lot to avoid door dings from inconsiderate degenerates, and the thought crosses your mind that you don’t remember if you locked your car or not. So you turn around and point your keyfob at it and wait for the beep beep to let you know it’s locked. It never comes. You’re too far away.

The solution is clear. You must bend at the elbow and touch your vehicle’s remote to your head. Personally, I’ve always done the under-the-chin-mouth-open move to get my faraway doors to lock. I’ve never known why it works, but I have known for at least as long as I’ve been driving that it does. It’s one of those things that I never really worried about, and never concerned myself with learning, but now that I know the truth, I feel good about it. I know that I don’t need to open my mouth anymore. I always figured I was bouncing the waves around my mouth hole and firing them in a superhero laser beam out between my lips, but I was totally wrong.

Now, I’m far from a certified scientician, but the physics of this phenomenon is easily explained. Not only are the waves emitted from your keyfob entering your body and increasing in amplitude because your water-filled meat sack is almost exactly twice the height of a radio wave, but the water itself acts as a resonator, trapping the waves inside of you to bounce around and form stronger waves.

The world is weird, but thanks to YouTube Science Man Kyle Hill, we have our answer. Your body quite literally acts as an organic signal boosting antenna for a very artificial signal. That’s cool as heck. And don’t worry about any long-term side effects. I’ve been doing this trick for 18 years and I turned out perfectly fine. I mean... mostly.