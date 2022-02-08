Folks, apparently it needs to be said every winter, even to people in snowy Albany, New York: Clean snow off your damn cars. It takes a few minutes, but it can save a life.



Advertisement

Snow and ice hit the Albany region the Friday before this crash, which means the driver had days to do the right thing and still didn’t. This particular incident happened on the the Patroon Island Bridge on I-90 in Albany on Sunday, according to WGNA. A sheet of ice flew off one car and slammed into the windshield of another on a highway. In this case, the situation wasn’t fatal — but it very easily could be.

The ice sheet slammed into the windshield of the other driver while both vehicles were traveling around 50 mph, sending broken bits of glass into the cockpit. The driver managed to pull off to the side of the road unhurt, despite the “side of the road” seemingly being used for dirty ice and snow storage.

As for the other driver, they didn’t bother to stop though they might not have realized that their laziness caused a potentially life threatening crash. Just one of the many ways this person is apparently oblivious to the world around them.

Considering Albany gets 60 inches of snow on average each year, according to Weather.gov, y ou woul d think residents would be better about doing the right thing when it comes to snow removal — but laziness knows no bounds.

Look, I get it. I really do. I spent 14 miserable Midwest winters as a car owner without a garage. Snow and ice removal sucks! Sometimes, with tedious tasks, you can get away with short cuts, but when it comes to snow removal, you’re better off doing things the long, and right, way.