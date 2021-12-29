When I was into Mustang IIs, Phil’s Mustang II Specialty Shop on Phenix City, AL was the go-to place if I got tired of waiting for one to appear at a local salvage yard. I drove out to see him one time when I was in the area (well, 4 hours away at least), and he basically had a couple of storage units filled to the ceiling of used and OEM parts he had been buying over the years. I remember I bought a pair of OEM side louvers on that trip.

As far as I know, he’s still going strong 20 years later.

With my Fury, we had an amazing Mopar-focused salvage yard in SW Missouri called R&R. They had everything categorized by body type and you could wander the rows with dreams filling your head about rebuilding them. When someone pulled out in front of my Fury and I needed a new bumper, fender, etc the only other place that had rust-free stuff was in Arizona and shipping was going to be ridiculous. Half a day spent wrenching at R&R got me everything I needed for half the cost. It was a shame when the owner died as his wife had no interest in the business and basically sold it all off.

Some cool pictures from an old forum thread: http://www.dodgecharger.com/forum/index.php?topic=96156.0

Having all these non-traditional cars basically cured me of the old-car addiction. I sold the Fury and bought a 71 Satellite Sebring Plus (383, 727) but with more kids on the way I ended up selling it a year later and bought a station wagon (Hemi Magnum)