This Is What A Bronco-Based Pickup Could Look Like

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

I know we’ve been talking a lot about the Bronco, and just yesterday it was announced that Ford is planning a new small pickup based on the Bronco Sport platform (the Ford C2 platform), to be called the Maverick. Here’s the thing, though: Wouldn’t you rather see a pickup based on the 2021 Bronco? Of course, you would.

I think a Bronco-based pickup could be really fantastic; after all, the original Bronco could be outfitted as a really short-bed pickup, and it was that wonderful and elusive mix of adorable and tough, like a bulldog with a switchblade:

Photo : Ford

Why can’t there be something like this for the new Bronco?

I mean, because our current reality is stupid, so so stupid, what they’d likely do first is a truck-based on the four-door Bronco with an extended bed, sort of like this one:

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

That’s what sells right now, and that’s what Jeep did with the Gladiator. While I tend to prefer a short cab, many people will demand a full four-door pickup, and I think the Bronco’s proportions could make it work rather well.

I don’t think it feels as stretched as the Gladiator, and I think the proportions kind of work, even in this quick and crude render.

Still, I’d love to see a two-door, single-cab truck, too, like this:

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

I think that could look fantastic! It would be based on the four-door’s chassis, and share a wheelbase with the four-door (hence the minimal rear overhang) but have a short cab. The bed likely wouldn’t quite be full size, but that just keeps it in the old Bronco tradition, and with the tailgate down I’m sure you could still haul whatever you needed. Honestly, the bed could be about the size of the Raptor’s bed.

These seem like they’d be money-printers, if you asked me, which you didn’t, but I’m telling you, anyway. Ford, what do you think? Maybe some of these to replace the slot of the Raptor?

How hard could it be? As always, I’d love to hear what all of you think because you’re the only ones I trust, anyway.