Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Video Games

This Is The Real-Life Version Of The Porsche 911 In Cyberpunk 2077

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
cyberpunk 2077Video Games
Save
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a complex and overwhelming game according to Kotaku that I also can’t wait to play. It comes out in November, and includes lots of cars but only one based on something real: a 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo Carerra. Porsche even made a real version that runs and everything, for some reason.

Advertisement

That real one you can see in the photos on the top and bottom of the post.

The following five photos, meanwhile, are screenshots from the game:

Illustration for article titled This Is The Real-Life Version Of The Porsche 911 In Cyberpunk 2077
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
G/O Media may get a commission
Hampton Bay Hewitt Tabletop Firepit Square
Hampton Bay Hewitt Tabletop Firepit Square
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Advertisement

It must be said that the car looks considerably less cool in real life than it does in the game, but I respect Porsche for actually making an example of one, since it really didn’t have to. If you’re in Stuttgart you can see it in person at the Porsche Museum for the next week.

In the game it is driven by Johnny Silverhand, a character played by Keanu Reeves and, well, I’ll just the game’s developer explain it:

The Cyberpunk 2077 Porsche has retained its classic look, but has been adapted to the reality of the game. Elements have been added that would allow the vehicle to be approved in the futuristic reality of the 2020 Cyberpunk — at a time when Johnny Silverhand was walking the streets of Night City. So the car has a lidar attached to the front, a set of sensors and elements to identify the vehicle from the air (the police in 2077 use AVs, air vehicles), and has electronic mirrors with monitors inside the vehicle. However, the body of the car, its interior, and even the engine have been reproduced 1:1 — the legend does not change.

[...]

Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche is a reflection of his own character, as the colors themselves testify:

● Green, khaki shade refers to Silverhand’s military past

● Red is the color of his legendary band SAMURAI

● Silver is Johnny’s hallmark — it is from a silver cybernetic prosthesis to which Silverhand owes his nickname

Advertisement

The 256-horsepower the 1977 911 Turbo Carerra’s flat-six made is probably still enough for the year 2077 as it was back in 1977, so they’ve gotten that right. Cyberpunk 2077 is being developed by CD Projekt, whose game The Witcher 2 was once given to Barack Obama and whose game The Witcher 3 is one of the best video games I’ve ever played, period. This game is going to rule.

Anyhow, the car in real life:

undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077
Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

All Of Trump’s Tax And Regulations Cuts For The Auto Industry Have Done Shit

Watching This DC-10 Fire Retardant Drop Run Will Make You Queasy

Someone Has To Identify This Bizarre Abandoned Car In Thailand Before I Go Nuts

The 2021 Ford F-250 Lariat Tremor With A Ramp Kit Makes A Pretty Great Way To Haul A Changli Across The Country

DISCUSSION