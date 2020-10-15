This Is The Real-Life Version Of The Porsche 911 In Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a complex and overwhelming game according to Kotaku that I also can’t wait to play. It comes out in November, and includes lots of cars but only one based on something real: a 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo Carerra. Porsche even made a real version that runs and everything, for some reason.

Advertisement

That real one you can see in the photos on the top and bottom of the post.

The following five photos, meanwhile, are screenshots from the game:

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement

It must be said that the car looks considerably less cool in real life than it does in the game, but I respect Porsche for actually making an example of one, since it really didn’t have to. If you’re in Stuttgart you can see it in person at the Porsche Museum for the next week.

In the game it is driven by Johnny Silverhand, a character played by Keanu Reeves and, well, I’ll just the game’s developer explain it:

The Cyberpunk 2077 Porsche has retained its classic look, but has been adapted to the reality of the game. Elements have been added that would allow the vehicle to be approved in the futuristic reality of the 2020 Cyberpunk — at a time when Johnny Silverhand was walking the streets of Night City. So the car has a lidar attached to the front, a set of sensors and elements to identify the vehicle from the air (the police in 2077 use AVs, air vehicles), and has electronic mirrors with monitors inside the vehicle. However, the body of the car, its interior, and even the engine have been reproduced 1:1 — the legend does not change. [...] Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche is a reflection of his own character, as the colors themselves testify: ● Green, khaki shade refers to Silverhand’s military past ● Red is the color of his legendary band SAMURAI ● Silver is Johnny’s hallmark — it is from a silver cybernetic prosthesis to which Silverhand owes his nickname

Advertisement

The 256-horsepower the 1977 911 Turbo Carerra’s flat-six made is probably still enough for the year 2077 as it was back in 1977, so they’ve gotten that right. Cyberpunk 2077 is being developed by CD Projekt, whose game The Witcher 2 was once given to Barack Obama and whose game The Witcher 3 is one of the best video games I’ve ever played, period. This game is going to rule.

Anyhow, the car in real life:

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Photo : Porsche/Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement