This Is The Most Expensive New Subaru Ever Made

With only 209 being made, you’re fairly unlikely to ever see the new Subaru WRX STI S209 on the road. But if you do, know that whoever wanted this 341 horsepower super Subaru paid a lot of coin for it: $63,995, not including the $885 destination charge.

The STI-built, limited-edition sedan is now said to be the most expensive Subaru ever offered in America—about $25,000 more than the base price on a regular WRX STI. It’s also more than $10,000 more than the old STI Type RA, though it finally brings the power gains people expected from that car.

It’s a lot! But you know some Subaru die-hards will go after this thing, and I do hope they drive it rather than stick it in a garage until it’s time to go on Bring a Trailer.

After all, the S209 seems to be a hell of a car. It comes with serious upgrades in power, handling, aero, brakes and more over a standard STI, which despite its age is still no slouch.

You get 341 HP and 330 lb-ft of torque, a claimed top speed of 162 mph, a unique aero setup, a wider body with functional side vents for cooling, Brembo brakes with cross-drilled steel rotors, reinforcements to the front cross member and rear subframes, a new high-flow fuel pump, larger fuel injectors and more.

Subaru has said 81 of these cars will be delivered in Crystal White Pearl on matte gold wheels, and the other 128 will be World Rally Blue with matte gray wheels.

You gonna get one?