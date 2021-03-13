This Is The Full Nitro Rallycross Schedule For 2021

Photo : Ronald Martinez ( Getty Images )

After two years in the works, Nitro Rallycross—a series dreamed up by Travis Pastrana and Nitro Circus—is finally hitting the ground with the recent release of five scheduled events. It may be a short season, but you can guarantee they’ll be a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

I’ll be honest—if you’re going to have a short season, NRX did it right. I like the fact that it has opted for a later-season series that focuses on racing in warmer climates; it means we’ll get some racing outside of the more traditional schedules run by IndyCar or NASCAR, which is always a good thing. The Superstar Racing Experience is also only running a handful of races in 2021, but those are scheduled for the summer, which is the peak of racing season. Give me more off-peak events!

Here’s the full schedule:

September 24-25: Utah Motorsports Campus; Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Motorsports Campus; Salt Lake City, UT October 2-3: Wild West Motorsports Park; Reno, NV

Wild West Motorsports Park; Reno, NV October 9-10 : ERX Motor Park; Minneapolis, MN

: ERX Motor Park; Minneapolis, MN November 13-14 : Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park; Phoenix, AZ

: Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park; Phoenix, AZ December 4-5: The Firm; North Florida, FL

And if you’re worried about the efficacy of a five-race series, don’t worry. This is just a way to ease into things. Next year, Pastrana is aiming for a 10-race calendar in 2022 that features races in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. That second season will also see the introduction of an electric supercar class, which sounds both ridiculous and beautiful at the same time.

If you’re interested in watching from home, you’re in luck. Every event will be aired for free on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming platform. That’ll add up to eight hours of coverage per event, followed by a one-hour highlight reel on NBCSN. If you’re outside the US, the series has secured coverage with other broadcasters like Tencent, beIN SPORTS, and SuperSport.

And if you want to attend in person, the series will be announcing details for attendance and ticket prices soon.