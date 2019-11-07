This Is The Ford 'Mustang-Inspired' SUV Caught Almost Totally Undisguised

It’s a little unclear what the hell Ford is talking about when it calls its first all-electric SUV “Mustang inspired,” especially seeing as how it’s an all-electric family crossover whereas the Mustang, well, is not. But maybe seeing the thing in the flesh, caught almost completely uncovered, might help clear things up.

The front fascia of this car, rumored to be called the “Ford Mach-E,” screams more Mazda than Mustang, but once you move past it, you certainly can see some little Mustang-ish(?) styling elements. There’s the scalloped side, meant to evoke the Mustang’s traditional very fake side scoops, and the triple tail lights on each side, which are there.

Photo : Brian Williams/Spiedbilde

But if we move Ford’s self-inflicted forced “Mustang-ish” branding on it, it actually doesn’t look too bad, as an SUV. It’s got a sloping roofline, kind of like an Audi Q8? I dunno, I’m trying to be charitable. It looks like a Mazda CX-5, if I’m being honest. But it’s at least a start to Ford’s $11 billion investment in electric cars, which the company plans to turn into 16 different Ford and Lincoln models.



Photo : Brian Williams/Spiedbilde

Photo : Brian Williams/Spiedbilde

Photo : Brian Williams/Spiedbilde

Photo : Brian Williams/Spiedbilde

Okay so yeah, this thing looks like a family crossover. It’s got the taillights though, I suppose.