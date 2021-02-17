This Is Just The Right Amount Of Range On An EV

Image : Ford Media

Let’s be honest: EV Range is subjective. You can’t really generalize range because everyone’s lives, needs and driving habits are different. Someone living in New England with a 20-mile round trip commute can’t say that the range on his Chevy Bolt would work for a super commuter in Southern California with a 120-mile roundtrip to work. Range anxiety is a real thing. Its been one of the barriers to EV’s catching on. So we asked readers what they thought was the right amount of range.

