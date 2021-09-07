Take an F350, hack off the back of it and kludge it together with a Bronco, and that’s exactly what you have here with the Centurion Bronco. If a Bronco isn’t big enough for you, and you need the size and heft of an F350, but require a third row of seats , then this big beefy boy is the right truck for you. This isn’t a project for the weak, however as it is going to take quite a lot of work, and probably some sketchy VIN-washing through one of those states that allows such things.

Advertisement

The seller’s ad claims the work was done by Centurion, and I suppose that’s possible, but based on these photos it looks like a slightly less professional home-conversion job. I’d have to see the thing in person to confirm if has decent bodywork. The Centurion conversions look pretty much factory, for what it’s worth. From the conversion shop, the Bronchurion was fitted with two rows of captain chairs and an automotive-grade futon for the way back seat (a bench that folded flat into a bed). This is pretty much the ideal Instagram-friendly Van-Life Overlander combo, so with some elbow grease you could earn some serious social media clout.

Even as a rolling chassis, this project is interesting because of the bodywork already complete, and a few choice modifications. The seller indicates that the front twin-I beam axle has been replaced with a Dana 60 stick, which is a great move in the right direction if you plan to take this rig off the beaten path. There’s no drivetrain currently installed in the truck, but the seller says they have a second F350 with a solid 7.3-liter Powerstroke, which is pretty much the ideal engine for such a big and heavy truck. The Bronchurion will cost you $4,500, and an unspecified deal can be worked out for the donor truck.

All of that sounds pretty good, right? It’s a weird and rare, though still pretty desirable project truck for likely under ten grand. With some serious effort, it’ll be right what you want it to be. So what’s the downside? According to the seller, this machine does not have a title or a VIN anymore. I get losing a title, but how the heck do you misplace the VIN tag? I would be a little more inquisitive about that particular detail, but the listing specifically states “ NO IT IS NOT STOLEN!” so clearly there is nothing to worry about.



Advertisement

I’m not suggesting anything untoward, but allegedly the donor vehicle includes a VIN and a title. It would definitely be illegal to swap the tag from one truck onto the shell of the other, so totally don’t do that. Ever.



I’m not a truck guy, and I don’t spend a lot of time off-road on four wheels, but this would be a great overlander camping vehicle with the right effort. Shove that 7.3 diesel in the engine compartment, get the body looking right again, and tear up the trails for days at a time. There’s a lot of bad news to get away from in 2021, so head out into the woods for a week or so of camping. It’s called self care.

Advertisement

If you’re interested in this massive hell of a project car, check it out on Craigslist right now on the California side of Lake Tahoe. If I had the time, space, effort, money, and desire, I’d pick this thing up just for the weird factor. I’m not sure it’s worth the time you’ll have to spend in the DMV, but maybe to you it is.

