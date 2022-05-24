Serial 1, Harley-Davidson’s electric bicycle division is getting in on the e-bike boom with a new limited-edition electric mountain bike that’ll be made in low quantities at a high price.

Harley-Davidson, maker of big loud American motorcycles has a youth problem. If you aren’t someone’s dad, uncle, or dentist, you probably want nothing to do with the brand. In a bid to win over younger buyers who might someday graduate to a gas-powered hog, Harley launched Serial 1 in late 2020. The brand now has four models to choose from, and its latest offering is this limited edition eMTB (electric mountain bike) called Bash/MTN.

Serial 1 says this latest e-bike is for serious off-roading, but also promotes the simplicity of the bike. “Less really is more. Less complexity and less mechanical complication mean more fun and more freedom on the trail” the company says. The Bash/MTN started life as a personal build for one of the company’s engineers, based on the brand’s entry-level model, the Mosh/City. That means the same drive belt, Brose S Mag motor, cables, brakes, etc. Serial 1 sort of beefed it up for off-roading.



The Bash/MTN gets Michelin E-Wild tires, and an SR Suntour NCX suspension seat the company says is “shock-absorbing and spine saving.” A paint color called Yucca Tan, along with some special graffiti-like graphics, round out that outdoorsy look.

That’s it. That’s the extent of this bike’s off-road readiness. With its 529-Wh removable battery, it has a top speed of 20 mph and depending on how you ride it, a range of 30 to 90 miles. There’s also a new app that can relay all sorts of data to your smartphone. And Serial 1 is really trying to come across as hip and cool. Look at the promo video they made for the Bash/MTN:

None of this will be cheap, of course. Like other Serial 1 models, you’re going to pay a premium. The Bash/MTN will set you back $3,995 and only 1,050 examples will be made, split into 525 examples for the U.S. and 525 for Europe.



