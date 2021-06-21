This Hyper-Rare 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee 'Excursion' In A Detroit Junkyard Deserves To Be Rescued

Image : Spencer Strucienski

This rare Jeep Grand Cherokee “Excursion” may be the most 1990s SUV of all time. Based on the already rather “90s” Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ — with its plastic cladding and headlights that faded to yellow as soon as they left the factory — the Excursion added the conversion-van treatment that was so popular in the era. That means it has a cathode ray tube TV, VHS, tall roof, and plenty of wood trim inside. The bull bar pushes the ’90s nostalgia over the top, making this incredible Jeep well worth saving from a junkyard in Detroit.

Advertisement

Making the rounds on the internet right now after Spencer Strucienski snapped some photos at my former go-to Detroit junkyard, Ryan’s Pick-a-Part, is this red 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Excursion. “I found a thing today that I didn’t know existed! Located at Ryans Pick a Part in Detroit,” Strucienski wrote in the Junkyard Finds Facebook page, where he posted the photos you see here. He’s not the only one surprised upon seeing this Jeep; legendary car journalist Doug DeMuro once wrote an article on Autotrader titled What Is This Weird Jeep Grand Cherokee? referencing this very mystery Jeep.

And really, it’s a fair question, because information on the Excursion is scarce.

Image : Upfitting Company

I’m really not entirely sure which upfitting company handled the conversion after the Jeeps rolled out of the Jefferson North Assembly Plant. As for how they built the Jeep? That seems fairly straightforward.

The conversion company cut a big hole in the roof, and grafted on a taller fiberglass lid complete with awesome Land Rover Discovery-like skylights. Below the rockers sit running boards, in the rear is a spare tire carrier, and at the ends of each axle is a custom aluminum wheel (well, those are missing from the Jeep at the junkyard). A bull-bar protects the grille and headlights, with some big round auxiliary lights adorning the outside of the Jeep. Atop the fiberglass lid is a roof rack, which has bars that reach down along the A-pillars to the top of the front fenders.

Image : Spencer Strucienski

Advertisement

Out back, you can see the remnants of the spare tire carrier. Part of the hinge juts out of the plastic bumper cover on the passenger-side, and the latch to lock the carrier in place sits between the license plate housing and the rear glass handle. Just to the left of the latch plate is what appears to be a plug, which I’m assuming is there to power the interior bits while the engine is off.

Image : Spencer Strucienski

Advertisement

Speaking of the interior bits, check them out:

Image : Spencer Strucienski

Advertisement

There’s a power sunroof, a cathode ray tube TV (the best kind of ray tube, if you ask me), hookups for gaming systems or other audiovisual equipment and two headphone jacks. In the back, there’s a big storage bin with an integrated VHS player and air compressor:

Image : Spencer Strucienski

Advertisement

You’ll notice the wood surrounding the VCR. You’ll find that wood darn-near everywhere in this Jeep:

Image : Spencer Strucienski

Advertisement

That’s wood on the door panels, wood on the dash, wood on the shifter surround, wood on the transfer case surround, and is that wood around gauges? This cabin is a damn termite’s paradise, and while it looks a bit hastily slapped together, I can’t say it doesn’t add a bit of character.

Image : Spencer Strucienski

Advertisement

Overall, it appears the headliner has held up much better than the factory one would have after 24 years. In fact, overall, the Jeep doesn’t look that bad. If I had to guess, the notoriously unreliable 44RE four-speed automatic bolted to the 5.2-liter V8 is the reason why this Jeep is in the junkyard.

I think someone should save it and swap in a better transmission (perhaps a manual from one of my “holy grails”?), even if it would be an utterly idiotic, impractical endeavor. As cool as this Jeep would look off-road or on safari, it’s really no better equipped than a lightly modified ZJ. The fiberglass roof adds what looks like negligible usable space, and the audio and video equipment is so old, it adds pretty much no value. Really, the only things worth keeping, and that you couldn’t easily replicate via from aftermarket, are the sky lights and the overall exterior look.

Advertisement

But those are what matter! Those windows in the roof are just awesome, as is the overall shape of this ZJ. To see this rare machine (I have no clue how many were built, but I can’t imagine it was more than a thousand) lightly lifted and turned into an overlanding rig would be great. The ZJ platform, with its solid axles, reasonable curb weight relative to its interior space, short-ish overhangs, flex-y fully coil-sprung suspension, and disc brakes is a great platform for the trails. Or, if someone were to simply clean the Jeep up a bit and keep it stock, it’d likely win every Radwood show ever.

Alas, it’s not likely to happen. Generally, once a car had reached the rows of a junkyard, it stays there until it meets the crusher.