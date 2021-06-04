This Hilariously Long Jeep Wrangler Seats Six And Is Probably Still Trail Rated

Photo : Cars & Bids

I frequently scan Bring A Trailer and Cars & Bids for weird vehicles. Some make me do a double take but few seemingly regular cars have caught my attention quite like this absurd very long Jeep Wrangler TJ. This thing seats six, has an comically-long convertible roof and is up for grabs on Cars & Bids.



Cars & Bids’ weirder auctions include vehicles like an International commercial truck turned pickup and a Ford Festiva dressed up as an art piece. This 2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon up for auction is comparatively normal to the rest of these vehicles, but you can’t stop looking at how silly long the thing is. You’ll then do a triple take when you see its current bidding price of $10,001.

Photo : Cars & Bids

This Wrangler was modified in early 2006 by Illusion Coach Builders in Rogersville, Missouri. The off-roader gained 4.5 feet in the conversion. That extra space was put to use with a pair of half-doors being used as the rear doors and a second set of bucket seats.

Photo : Cars & Bids

The result is a four-door Wrangler that seats six and, if my math is correct, comes right in at around 18-feet. The wacky build is capped off with a custom convertible top. Even weirder is when you see the picture showing that there’s at least a second one of these in existence.



Photo : Cars & Bids

Jeep didn’t start selling four-door Wranglers to the public until the later JK-generation. So if you’re curious about what a four-door TJ would look like, this is probably it.

This limo-esque Wrangler has the four-liter straight-six making 190 horsepower and 235 lb-ft torque and I imagine the Jeep is going to need every pony that engine can produce given the extra weight and length.

Photo : Cars & Bids

The ad also states that it’s still four-wheel drive as well with power being transmitted through an automatic transmission.



While the Jeep only has 42,100 miles, it has some notable wear and tear.

Photo : Cars & Bids

Photo : Cars & Bids

It has a surprising amount of rust for its mileage and the plastics seem pretty worn out, too. The paint has seen better days as well.



Photo : Cars & Bids

Still, that hasn’t stopped bidders from getting this thing up to a mouth-watering $10,001. This Wrangler could still probably wheel pretty well, but I don’t want to even think of its breakover angle.

The seller does say that it’s quite the conversation piece. I could see taking this on a beach run with your best pals. Sadly, the seller doesn’t have pics of the top-down, but I bet it looks epic.

The extra-long 2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is bidding at $10,001 on Cars & Bids with three days to go!