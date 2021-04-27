This Giant Ford F-700 Is A Street-Legal Monster Truck

Photo : Craigslist ( Other

A couple of weeks ago an International MXT went up for auction on Bring a Trailer and sold for the astronomical price of $76,000. If you like outrageous trucks but don’t want to spend anywhere close to 76 large for one, then this 1991 Ford F-700 monster truck, at $10,000 on Craigslist, may be the rig for you.

While most commercial trucks live hard lives keeping the world moving, some get converted into massive pickups. It’s a weird truck niche that even International dipped into for a short time. These trucks have a bit of a strange appeal to them. If you’ve driven a 26-foot U-Haul box truck or a school bus, you may know the joy of driving something so stupidly big. Unfortunately, most of these giant commercial truck pickups cost a small fortune.

This 1991 Ford F-700 for sale in Sandusky, Ohio, thankfully doesn’t cost a fortune, but it’ll need some work to be perfect.

Photo : Craigslist

The 1991 Ford F-700 is in the sixth generation of Ford’s medium-duty F-Series lineup. It has a cab derived from the smaller F-Series pickups and a facia ripped from Ford’s semi trucks of the era. These often saw use as tow trucks, box trucks and service trucks.

The first thing you’ll notice about this F-700 is its towering height. I don’t know how you’re supposed to even get into the thing unless you’re really good at jumping.

Photo : Craigslist

If you do manage to hop into the cab, you’ll be sitting behind the wheel of a former commercial truck with only 147,000 miles. Under the hood of this beast is a Brazilian Ford/New Holland 6.6-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine making 160 or so horsepower and upwards of 378 lb-ft torque. That’s not a lot of power, but at least it gets transmitted through a five-speed manual transmission.

Photo : Craigslist

The seller says that the truck is currently sitting on military tires. The seller also started putting sound deadening inside and replaced the headliner. Some additional fixes come in the form of a replaced windshield and carpet. The buyer gets some extras like a second hood and bedliner coating.

Photo : Craigslist

I have some bad news for any potential buyers: this truck has air brakes. While it comes in at a weight that makes it legal for most driver’s licenses, the air brakes mean that the new owner will likely need to have a CDL or register it as an RV just to legally drive it.

But if you can get around that speedbump, the truck still needs some work. To complete the project, some rust needs to be cleaned up and it needs paint. After that, you’ll have a street-legal monster truck for a fraction of the price of the International that I wrote about two weeks ago.



Photo : Craigslist

The 1991 F-700 is offered for $10,000 on Craigslist in Sandusky, Ohio. Go ahead, buy this F-700 and live your childhood dreams of having fun in a big truck!