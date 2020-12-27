This Formula One Calendar Of Grands Prix That Never Happened Is Incredible

Photo : Bryn Lennon ( Getty Images )

The Powers That Be in Formula One have a lot of ideas. Some of them are good, some of them are bad. Some of them come to fruition, while some of them languish away, never meant to be. And many of those ideas are track layouts. Enough to make a whole calendar out of them, in fact.

I can’t take credit for this idea. That goes to Michael Taylor on Twitter, who tweeted out a gorgeous graphic earlier this week:

I’m going to be honest with you all here: I love this. I’d forgotten that some of these bad boys had even been considered at one point in time, but I love that they’ve all been compiled together in one place. And I love that this ‘season’ starts off with the possibly-maybe-probably-not-still-happening Miami Grand Prix. I’m also a very big fan of the fact that we roll back to New Jersey near the end of this fictional season to kick some ass at Port Imperial.

Quite a few of these are street circuits, so you can pretty much understand right there why they never took off. It takes a hell of a lot of organization to make a street race happen, considering how dependent they are on politics, promoters, and local populations. I know I wouldn’t want to be the fella to break the bad news to London that some of its streets are going to be completely shut down for a week.

In another world where all these races could actually go off without a hitch, I know my number one choice would be the Finnish Grand Prix. I’ve been looking for an excuse to go to Finland anyway, but I have a feeling that Finnish fans would be some of the most fun to party with.