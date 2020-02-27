This Ford E100 Van Is A Surf Bum With A Serious Side

Image : Craigslist

If you’re a west coast beach bum with a penchant for seventies vans, slot mags, and the University of Oregon ducks, this might just be the perfect van for you and your board to boogie on down to catch some swells. This 1972 Ford E100 van is the perfect embodiment of the late 70's van movement with all of the accouterments you might need for a weekend at the beach. And you’re in luck, because it’s currently for sale on Craigslist in San Francisco.

According to the ad, this van made an appearance in Hot Rod magazine back when the editors of that rag were thinking traditional hot rod culture was over thanks to government regulations. Vans and pickups were granted a reprieve from things like emissions testing and fuel economy standards, and the hot rodders flocked to that form of modding. Any port in a storm, as they say.

Vans were a great platform for modifications because they generally had big V8s up front, rear wheel drive, and offered a fresh blank canvas upon which to paint your personal van masterpiece. To some that meant literal mural artwork, in this case it’s just a tasteful two-tone in green and gold. I’m not much for the sportsballs, so I don’t really care that it correlates to Oregon sports, but it’s just a damn good color combo.

On the inside is an entire fabric store chain’s west coast supply of green vinyl coating every surface, including the ceiling. It has the shag carpet you imagine it would, and a surf-board styled table in the center of the cargo area. So much room for activities!

The ad mentions that the van comes with a television screen and the era-appropriate Atari 2600 to match, but I don’t see them in the photographs. I’d love to sit in the back of this van with my sweetie and fog up the windows playing a rousing game of Space Invaders.

The weird thing about this ad is that it doesn’t really mention anything about the drivetrain. With a pair of hardcore lake pipes exiting just in front of the rear wheels, you might think it would be a bonkers hi-po Ford FE engine or something, but the seller doesn’t note it, so we’ll just have to guess. Does it have a 428? Driving around in my dreams tonight, it definitely will.

Here’s the full copy of the ad:

Amazing classic Ford E100 Van with livable interior and lots of upgrades, including power brakes, video screen (Atari 2600 included), seat belts (!), and comes with the matching surfboard coffee table. Interior is custom designed, van was featured in Hot Rod magazine. Great van for someone who loves camping, or maybe a good fit for a cannabis company? Super fun van, you know it means business the second you start it up.

A cannabis company? I could see it. Especially if you scrawled “REEFER MADNESS” on the side in gold leaf script. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m calling my bank to see if I can get a small business loan. I mean, it’s only sixteen grand, and you can’t buy as much attention as this thing will get!