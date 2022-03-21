If your engine’s oil ever looks like delicious, delicious forbidden chocolate milk, there’s a good chance you have erred somewhere along the way. Unfortunately, one Ford Bronco owner didn’t realize that until it was too late.

TikTok user @mach1cody recently posted a video of a sixth-gen Bronco leaking a substance that looks a little bit like thick, creamy chocolate milk, or even how I imagine the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty machine looks when it’s totally broken. It’s not exactly the kind of sight you want to see leaking from your engine.

We’re not able to embed TikTok videos, so you’ll have to click here to watch that bad boy.

It’s not fully clear what, exactly, happened here, but I don’t think it would be inappropriate to guess that this Bronco experienced some sort of dire water event that has filled the engine oiling system with a muddy, milk-looking substance. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that whatever shenanigans went on here, it was probably this Bronco’s last adventure.

@mach1cody also shared a video of the Bronco’s frame, and I think one of the comments on that clip sums it up best: “You see sir the problem is it’s an SUV not a submarine.”

Other commenters shared their respect that the owner used the Bronco the way it should be used: As an off-roader. Unfortunately, the Bronco is not impervious to any and all damage, and there are limits to the amount of water you can ford (get it?) before you’re staring down the barrel of a totaled car, a massive repair bill, and the realization that perhaps you have not made the best choices.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the owner — though I kind of hope the mechanics preserved this owner’s horror by bottling up a little bit of the forbidden chocolate milk. You know, as a reminder to maybe take it easy next time.