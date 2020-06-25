This Electric Superbike Is A Generator You Can Ride

Image : Damon

Following its official unveil at CES earlier this year, the Damon Hypersport electric motorcycle has been dancing its way through my dreams. In addition to offering crazy electric performance, it has adjustable foot pegs to allow a shift from upright commuter to full tuck sport with the push of a button . On Thursday Damon announced an even more interesting new feature for the Hypersport, Vehicle to Home power flow.

With 21 kWh of battery electric energy storage onboard the Hypersport, there can be quite a few electrons packed into this compact motorcycle. Looking to provide a little something extra for buyers, Damon has equipped its bike with V2H backup capability. T he average home consumes about 9 kWh of power per day, and could theoretically run for two full days on power recaptured from the Hypersport. The bike’s 6.6 kW onboard charger is bidirectional, allowing it to pump power back into your home. No more eating rapidly melting ice cream by candle light!

That is, you know, a ssuming it was fully charged when your power went out. T hat’s a pretty interesting safety net for your home, and could be a step toward energy independence for many. To that end, it’s possible that if you don’t plan to ride it very often, the Damon could act as something of a Tesla Power Wall that you can take for a rip in the canyons when you feel like it. This bike could recharge from solar or the traditional grid at off-peak times, and provide cheaper power to your home when needed. It’s an interesting thought.

This isn’t the first V2H electric vehicle, but it’s the first time we’ve seen this technology implemented in the two-wheel world. Nissan and Honda offer this tech in Japan already, and Tesla recently announced a Vehicle to Grid capability coming soon. Obviously with a smaller battery than those four-wheeled machines, the Damon won’t offer as much power longevity as a Tesla would, but two days is more than enough for a power outage, right?

Here’s what else Damon has to say about its upcoming bike:

As a fully connected device, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G cellular connection, bidirectional charging can be controlled and scheduled remotely through the Damon app. Its 21 kWh battery is liquid cooled to ensure a stable operating temperature and long life operation. Nested into it is a liquid cooled, 6-phase permanent magnet motor capable of delivering 160 kW at 16,000 rpm producing well over 200hp and 200nm of torque delivered at zero rpm, with a top speed of 200 mph and a range of more than 200 highway miles per charge. Employing sensor fusion, mechatronics and AI, the Damon Hypersport is the world’s smartest, safest and most powerful electric motorcycle.

Allegedly the company has already taken over 16 million dollars in order deposits from potential customers for the Hypersport, and those orders haven’t slowed down in the wake of coronavirus. It’s cool to see people get this excited about an ev bike.