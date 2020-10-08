Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Motorcycles

This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast

bcbrownell
Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Motorcycles
MotorcyclesZeroDeus CustomsDeusCarbon FiberCustom Motorcycleselectric motorcycles
7
Save
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero

There isn’t much that gets me in a tizzy quicker than a well-customized motorcycle. But when it’s an electric motorcycle getting customized by the world-famous Michael ‘Woolie’ Woolaway in his last project for Deus Customs, my tizzy-meter is fully busted. It’s time to positively blow my top. I’ve gone gaga for this track-ready blend of modern and vintage. Just look how flippin’ cool this is!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero

Without a fuel tank the Zero SR/S is the perfect starting point for such a custom project, reasons Woolaway. And with Zero’s totally gorgeous trellis frame around the batteries, it was a no-brainer to showcase that as a central focus for the bike. From there it’s got all of the trappings of a racer from days gone by with the extra modern flair of downforce-inducing winglets and a scad of carbon fiber bodywork.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero

With fully-adjustable Showa suspension of the kind of spec you’d find on a WSBK race moto, plus a set of Dymag carbon fiber wheels, sticky as shit Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires, and custom pretty much everything, this bike is surely one fast mother around a track.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hey Prime Members, the Amazon Echo Auto Is Only $20 This Week
Echo Auto + 6 Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
Echo Auto + 6 Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero

The end result is an elegant and timeless design with just a touch of modern flair. There aren’t really any specs given on the bike’s current weight, or how much better it performs than a stock SR/S, but this is the kind of shit you can do with an electric platform, and if you don’t think that’s cool, get the heck out of my face, amigo! I love the future, and I want to ride off into the sunset on this electric Deus & Zero collaboration.

Advertisement

I almost want to ride this more than the Hasty Flaming Buffalo. Almost.

Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast
Image: Zero
Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Honda Tried Fixing The Ridgeline's Most Baffling Problem

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Beats Every Other Ferrari To Set A Record 'Top Gear' Lap Time

At $2,750, Will You Find This 1985 Chrysler LeBaron To Be A Very Special K?

What It's Like Growing Up As A Military Brat

DISCUSSION

scjeff
scjeff

Looks way cool, but I’m really not seeing what is different due to it being based on an electric. The motor is where an engine would be, there’s what looks like a tank where the gas tank would be. 