This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast

There isn’t much that gets me in a tizzy quicker than a well-customized motorcycle. But when it’s an electric motorcycle getting customized by the world-famous Michael ‘Woolie’ Woolaway in his last project for Deus Customs, my tizzy-meter is fully busted. It’s time to positively blow my top. I’ve gone gaga for this track-ready blend of modern and vintage. Just look how flippin’ cool this is!

Without a fuel tank the Zero SR/S is the perfect starting point for such a custom project, reasons Woolaway. And with Zero’s totally gorgeous trellis frame around the batteries, it was a no-brainer to showcase that as a central focus for the bike. From there it’s got all of the trappings of a racer from days gone by with the extra modern flair of downforce-inducing winglets and a scad of carbon fiber bodywork.

With fully-adjustable Showa suspension of the kind of spec you’d find on a WSBK race moto, plus a set of Dymag carbon fiber wheels, sticky as shit Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires, and custom pretty much everything, this bike is surely one fast mother around a track.

The end result is an elegant and timeless design with just a touch of modern flair. There aren’t really any specs given on the bike’s current weight, or how much better it performs than a stock SR/S, but this is the kind of shit you can do with an electric platform, and if you don’t think that’s cool, get the heck out of my face, amigo! I love the future, and I want to ride off into the sunset on this electric Deus & Zero collaboration.

I almost want to ride this more than the Hasty Flaming Buffalo. Almost.

