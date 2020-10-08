This Deus Customs Zero SR/S Is The Future Of Fast

There isn’t much that gets me in a tizzy quicker than a well-customized motorcycle. But when it’s an electric motorcycle getting customized by the world-famous Michael ‘Woolie’ Woolaway in his last project for Deus Customs, my tizzy-meter is fully busted. It’s time to positively blow my top. I’ve gone gaga for this track-ready blend of modern and vintage. Just look how flippin’ cool this is!
Without a fuel tank the Zero SR/S is the perfect starting point for such a custom project, reasons Woolaway. And with Zero’s totally gorgeous trellis frame around the batteries, it was a no-brainer to showcase that as a central focus for the bike. From there it’s got all of the trappings of a racer from days gone by with the extra modern flair of downforce-inducing winglets and a scad of carbon fiber bodywork.
With fully-adjustable Showa suspension of the kind of spec you’d find on a WSBK race moto, plus a set of Dymag carbon fiber wheels, sticky as shit Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires, and custom pretty much everything, this bike is surely one fast mother around a track.
The end result is an elegant and timeless design with just a touch of modern flair. There aren’t really any specs given on the bike’s current weight, or how much better it performs than a stock SR/S, but this is the kind of shit you can do with an electric platform, and if you don’t think that’s cool, get the heck out of my face, amigo! I love the future, and I want to ride off into the sunset on this electric Deus & Zero collaboration.
I almost want to ride this more than the Hasty Flaming Buffalo. Almost.
DISCUSSION
Looks way cool, but I’m really not seeing what is different due to it being based on an electric. The motor is where an engine would be, there’s what looks like a tank where the gas tank would be.