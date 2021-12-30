You’ve probably heard reports that people in the United States aren’t buying EVs, but this post on Reddit’s r/DataIsBeautiful subreddit is putting the hard numbers of EV market share into some visual context.

The chart shows the top 15 counties by plug-in electric vehicle market share from 2013 to 2021. According to the user, the data was collected from Wikipedia.



In 2013, the U.S. came in 7th with a market share of 0.6 percent. Norway led the pack with 6.1 percent of market share being EVs.

It wasn’t until 2016 that the US broke 1 percent. Meanwhile, Norway was far ahead with 32.7 percent. In 2018 it hit two percent, with Norway nearly at 50 percent market share.

However, in 2018 the United States dropped out of the top 15 altogether.



Something else the chart tracked was the total global EV market share. In 2018 it was up to 2.2 percent. That’s well above the 0.3 percent it was at in 2013. By 2021, the total global number was 6.2 percent.

In 2021, Norway kept its lead by a healthy margin. The country was at 82.7 percent this year. Keep in mind, the U.S. never re-entered the chart after 2018. For reference, the 15th ranked country was Ireland with 13.4 percent.



A common theme of the chart is Nordic countries leading the way. The top five countries were consistently Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

The U.S. is reportedly hovering around the 4 percent mark in terms of EV market share. It clearly shows the country has a lot of work to do in terms of catching up with the rest of the world in the years to come, but don’t expect that to happen anytime soon.

