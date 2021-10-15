I love custom RVs, especially when they take existing vehicles and repurpose them for the job. This rig for sale on Facebook Marketplace is the result of the genius idea to take three old vehicles and sandwich them together into the ultimate RV. It even comes with three titles.

My jaw dropped when fellow Jalop Elizabeth Blackstock sent me the ad for this camper. Semis sometimes get repurposed in weird ways when they get old. Some people turn them into pickups while others build them out into RVs. This 1996 International 9200 is of the latter variety. It doesn’t look pretty, but it’ s a neat contraption.

Based on the pictures, the International 9200 at the heart of the build was one of those straight trucks for long hauls. The Samurai in the middle and the pickup truck camper mounted to the back don’t even use up the entire length of the rig’s frame.

That International 9200 wears 620,000 miles on its odometer and is powered by a 10.8-liter Cummins M11 straight six turbodiesel.

The seller doesn’t mention any specs, but M11s from other International 9200s of this year make 330 HP and 1,350 lb-ft torque. That appears to be connected to a 10-speed Spicer manual transmission.



Bolted the back is a 2004 Arctic Fox pickup truck camper.



There’s nothing too amazing going on here. It has all of the amenities you’d need for camping from a kitchen, bathroom and slide to a propane-fired generator.

Thanks to its position on the truck’s frame, you get a little deck, too. And below the camper is a load of storage compartments that makes everything look a little more cohesive.



Whoever built this made clever use of the middle dead space and shoved a 1988 Suzuki Samurai in there with its rear end chopped off. Something shorter like a Smart Fortwo would have likely worked better there.

A lot of RVers like to have a car with them on trips and sometimes flat tow them or put them on a trailer. The owner of this RV can park their car right onto a set of ramps. That frees up the tow hitch on the back for other toys that you’d might want to be with you.



The whole rig is admittedly a bit ugly, and everyone will be able to tell that it is multiple vehicles cobbled into one, but I still love it. It looks like some effort was put into styling it as everything appears painted and stickered to match but there is some fading.

The seller notes that the truck’s air-conditioner doesn’t blow cold but the camper doesn’t have any leaks. Some aluminum that came off of the cabover portion of the Arctic Fox looks to be an easy fix. You get three titles, presumably one for each vehicle used to build this.

I reached out to them to get the story on this thing and unfortunately, at the time of writing, I have not received a response.



The price for this monster is $26,995 on Facebook Marketplace in Fontana, California. You can get a lot of used RV for $26,995, including a number of comfy skoolie builds. If it were priced a bit lower I’d say it would be a deal, especially if you have dreams of driving around a big rig for funsies. Still, I love the ingenuity that comes from seeing three completely unrelated vehicles and making an RV out of them.