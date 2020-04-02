Drive Free or Die.
Car Crashes

This Compilation Of Car Crash Videos With One Of The Cars Removed Is Deeply Eerie

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:CAR CRASHES
CAR CRASHESghostCaught on Camera
When you think about it, this is really a pretty simple idea. It’s a simple concept, but it’s remarkably well-executed, and the results are pretty amazing and creepy. Take a video of a car wreck, then remove one of the cars involved. That’s it! Much like that Garfield without Garfield thing, the absence of a key element turns something alarming into something far more creepy and disturbing.

Here, watch the ghost-wrecks:

This was actually done back in 2018 by Donato Sansone, but now, in this age of distancing, socially, it feels strangely relevant.

Anyway, enjoy, if that’s possible.

(via BoingBoing!)

Jason Torchinsky

