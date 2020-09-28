Drive Free or Die.
Truck Yeah

This Chinese Pickup Truck Looks Like An Evil Lux Overlander

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:Beijing Motor Show
Beijing Motor Showgreat walltruck yeah
Illustration for article titled This Chinese Pickup Truck Looks Like An Evil Lux Overlander
Photo: Newspress USA
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
PrevNextView All

The Great Wall Black Bullet made an appearance at the Beijing Auto Show this week. It looks like a Hot Wheels execution of an overland vehicle with a healthy dash of evil Toyota Tundra. I’m into it!

It’s not actually a corrupted Tundra, of course. It appears to be a Great Wall Pao pickup with a bunch of fun pieces bolted to it. I would put the prospects of this being a production model pretty low, but the designers given permission to cook it up definitely made an off-road caricature sufficiently amusing to earn some airtime here on Jalopnik.

undefined
Photo: Newspress USA
For all its goofiness, I will say this: The snorkel and light bar actually seem like they were designed with some consideration for aerodynamics, which is unusual. And cool.

The high-contrast quilted interior is kind of fun, too, but would not be very practical in any remotely unsterile environment.

undefined
Photo: Newspress USA
undefined
Photo: Newspress USA
We also have to talk about this strange floating-body thing over the bed. What exactly is going on here? Some kind of aero treatment? At first I thought it was a tent, but it seems that there’s a spare tire hiding inside it. It’s like some kind of strange tonneau cover and air splitter.

undefined
Photo: Newspress USA
This has also got me wondering what off-road culture looks like in China. It’s a huge country with a lot of open space; they’ve certainly got the real estate for it.

Cursory research indicates that a 4x4 scene, as we know it, was “nascent” in China circa 2011, according to Forbes, so I’d be willing to bet there are plenty of wheelers kicking up dust on the reg out in the People’s Republic.

Meanwhile I guess this Black Bullet gives a glimpse of what China’s truck people are into in 2020. And it pretty much looks like something that could just as easily be on the floor of a U.S. show.

Wait, before you go, look at this last picture of the grille emblem, with a person in the photo for scale. That badge is larger than this woman’s head?

undefined
Photo: Newspress USA

Anyway, enjoy the rest of your day knowing that big goofy pickup trucks are not exclusively America’s realm.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

DISCUSSION

ghost650
ghost650

No, it just looks like a crappy knockoff Tundra. Which is probably exactly what it is.