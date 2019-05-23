If you’re like most people, at some point in your life you’ve found yourself having to make a difficult decision: which Lloyd Alexander do you need in your life right now, the small, inexpensive German car with bodies made of wood and vinyl, or the beloved children’s fantasy book author, best known for The Chronicles of Prydain series? This isn’t an easy decision, so to help you out, we’ve put together this handy chart that should make selecting your Lloyd Alexander a snap.

The way the chart works is by asking you, the potential Lloyd Alexander user, a series of directed questions, and then showing you how each Lloyd Alexander, car or author, relates to that question.

Aside from the question of cooling, I think there’s pretty distinct answers for every question, and by the time you go through them all, I’m pretty certain you’ll know which Lloyd Alexander is right for you.

I sure hope this helps! Happy Lloyd Alexandering!