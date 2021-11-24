Several drivers (and one pedestrian) are extremely lucky to be alive after this crash captured on a dashcam video in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The video was captured at the intersections of 82nd Street and Hague Road on October 17th. The video starts rather normally. The vehicle with the dashcam is our front row voyeur, waiting a t the light while a man crosses the crosswalk.

As this is on the internet, you of course find yourself on the edge of your seat as you watch the man cross, waiting for the cringe-worthy tragedy you expect this video to be.



While distracted by the man crossing the street, in the background there’s a fast- approaching GMC Acadia coming from the opposite direction. Just a few seconds later, the speeding GMC is hit on the side by a Honda Pilot entering the intersection. The force of the crash not only flips the GMC, but sends it careen ing out of the view of the dashcam, narrowly missing the vehicle and the man!



As the Pilot comes to a rest facing in the proper direction o f traffic like something out of a Bond film, it looks like all the chaos is over. But pay attention to the right side of the screen. Rolling into view as if everything is normal, a white Jaguar F-Pace rolls to a stop with the GMC RESTING ON ITS HOOD.

D o you know the chances of something like this happening? I’m sure it’s statistically high, but to come to rest like that on the hood of another vehicle still capable of driving is wild to look at.

Amazingly, no injuries or deaths were reported. The Daily Mail reported the unidentified owners of the vehicle recording the accident were hit with bits of glass as well as the sunroof from one of the vehicles.



This particular intersection isn’t a stranger to traffic incidents. In 2016, after what authorities suspect was a driver suffering a medical issue, an SUV plowed through a construction zone at that same intersection and injured two construction workers.



I don’t know about anyone else, but after watching this I’ll be making sure to slow down a bit before entering an intersection .

