This Beautifully Shot BMW E30 M3 Short Film Is Well Worth Your 10 Minutes

Screenshot : Driven Motion ( YouTube

Since you’re on this website and reading these words, I assume you also know cars are more than cold and lifeless lumps of metal. Among other things, they connect us together and bring a sense of joy through touch, sound and sight.



Sorry to get all mushy on you this morning, but I’ve just gotten done watching this short film from Driven Motion. It’s called “The Interview”and it features a lovely red BMW E30 M3 in all its boxy goodness. Also, the camerawork is very nice and the shot composition alone is worth a watch.

I won’t spoil the film for you, but the premise is this guy has to nail the interview for a job, otherwise he has to sell his M3. It’s not a happy place to be. I’m sure we can all relate to the agony of potentially having to give up our cars because life just has to come first sometimes.

The film is a 10-minute affair, so it’s pretty low commitment. And it’s Friday. Treat yourself.

Afterwards, you can take a look at Driven Motion’s first short film, called “Everyday Racer”and features a Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R.